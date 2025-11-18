Need a Good, Free Password Manager? Check Out Proton Pass.

Dashlane, my previous favorite password manager, ended its free tier on September 16, 2025. If you had a free account, it’s gone, deleted, finito. And unless you pay, that’s the end of your time with Dashlane.

Dashlane is a great service. I think it’s worth paying for, but few of us are made of money, so I get the desire for a free password manager. Take a look at Proton Pass. I’ve used it, tested it, looked into its vetting, and give it the rare OK that a skeptical digital security journalist like me gives up only begrudgingly.

why you need a password manager

You suck at managing your many, many passwords. I know that because you’re human (I hope). We have hundreds of online accounts, and we’re either reusing them or picking easy-to-remember-but-insecure passwords that just plain suck.

I’ve described a password manager as a digital vault that holds the keys to all your website accounts. It generates a highly complex, hard-to-guess password unique for each account and remembers them all so that you don’t have to.

When you hop onto a website or app that asks you for your password, it’ll automatically fill in your email or username, along with your password. Instead of remembering dozens or hundreds of passwords, you just have to remember the master password for your password manager account.

Proton Pass is end-to-end encrypted, and the interface is simple to figure out. Even for the free tier, you can have as many passwords and accounts as you want. It won’t limit you to a low number to get you to pay for the premium tier.

That premium tier is $5 per month if you pay monthly, or $24 if you pay for a year up front. It includes a two-factor authentication app, which also works flawlessly, extra inboxes, custom domains for email addresses, and a few other tricks.

If you’re looking for a bundle that includes a VPN, secure mail, and more, check out Proton Unlimited. There’s a free version of that, too, which is quickly becoming Proton’s calling card among admittedly strong competition.