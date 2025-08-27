You’re No Good at Passwords—But Dashlane Is

There are few things that are certain. One is that you’ll die. Sorry. It’s going to happen, even if you’re one of those people who have young people’s blood infused with yours or pay a cryogenics firm to preserve your head next to Ted Williams’.

The other is that online, people will try to steal your accounts and hack your passwords. If you manage to set a password that you can remember, it’s probably not good, and if it’s good, you probably can’t remember it. And that’s why I use Dashlane.

For $2.50 per month (paid annually), I don’t have to remember several hundred passwords. And when I have it generate a new one for me, it invents all kinds of wildly complicated passwords that I could neither imagine nor remember.

All of it’s saved inside the app itself. There’s no need to remember each one or to commit the sin of reusing passwords. You only need access to the app itself, and when you come to username/email address and password fields on a website, just click, and Dashlane will fill them in for you.

There are a number of solid password managers on the market. Here’s why Dashlane gets my top recommendation.

more than just passwords

Aside from saving as many passwords and accounts as you can amass (seriously, it’s unlimited), you can save notes that you can optionally protect behind your app’s main password.

Wi-Fi passwords, entry gate codes for storage units, embarrassing love poems, you name it. These secure notes can be organized by color and sorted alphabetically. It’s a bonus bit of functionality that I find myself using often.

Dashlane’s free version is going extinct. That doesn’t mean it’s not worth your time. If you absolutely refuse to pay for a password manager, LastPass and Proton Pass both still offer free (and paid) versions.

Paying for Dashlane has been worth it to me, though. In the grand scheme of things, $2.50 per month is chump change, especially when it comes to protecting the security of all your online accounts.