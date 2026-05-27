Xbox Showcase Games Reportedly Leaked Ahead of Summer Game Fest

Newly discovered Game Pass listings have sparked rumors that the games featured in the Xbox Showcase on June 7 were leaked early online. From Clockwork Revolutions to Fable 2026, here are the titles rumored to appear at the Xbox Games Showcase during Summer Game Fest.

Leaked Xbox Showcase Games List Includes Fable, Witchbrook, and More

Screenshot: Microsoft

On June 7, Microsoft is going to be hosting their annual Xbox Games Showcase as a part of Summer Game Fest. However, players believe that many games that will be featured in the live event were accidentally leaked early online. According to a supposed leak on Reddit, Microsoft just posted a list of titles “coming soon” to Xbox Game Pass that might be tied to the June showcase.

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Here is a list of the games that will reportedly be in the June Xbox Games Showcase:

Clockwork Revolutions

Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy

Tropico 7

Armatus

Witchbrook

Fable

There Are No Ghosts at the Grand

Screenshot: Microsoft

The leaked list of potential Xbox Showcase games was first . User ‘Weird-Judge-4578’ wrote: “You can see the new added games coming soon to the Game Pass section. They recently just added loads of TBA titles (they have never done this before). This could mean we will be seeing these games at the Xbox Games Showcase.”

With the Game Pass “coming soon” category being updated just a week ahead of the June Xbox Games Showcase, it of course has sparked speculation that many of these titles will be featured in the Summer Game Fest event. However, is the rumor actually true?

Could the Xbox Showcase Leak Be Real? Here’s Why Fans Think So

Screenshot: Microsoft

No titles on the list have currently been confirmed to be at the Xbox Showcase on June 7. While the Xbox Game Pass list quietly popping up in the store is certainly compelling, at this point it’s just speculation. However, looking over the list, it’s certainly plausible. Nothing on there screams unbelievable.

For example, Playground Games that Fable 2026 is still on track to release this year. If it is coming out in the next six months, then it would be shocking if it didn’t appear at the Summer Game Fest event. Then there is Witchbrook. The magical Stardew Valley successor has been missing in action for months. Despite Chucklefish announcing the indie title in 2018, we haven’t had any updates on it since 2025.

Of course, it’s always important to keep our expectations in check. The Xbox Game Pass Coming Soon list also features many other major titles. So it’s hard to say if the new ones added this week are actually related to the showcase or not. Still, I’m pretty hyped to see what Microsoft are cooking up!