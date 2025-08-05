Nintendo Direct Announced for August 2025, But There’s a Catch

Nintendo surprised players when it announced it would be hosting an August Direct just weeks after its last one. However, Switch 2 owners might want to temper their expectations, as the Indie World Showcase isn’t focusing on any major AAA games.

August Nintendo Direct Announced and It’s An Indie World Showcase

While there had been rumors of an August Nintendo Direct over the past week, many Switch 2 owners were skeptical. I mean, after all, Nintendo literally just hosted a July Nintendo Direct last week. Surprisingly, though, the leaks turned out to be real.

In a July 5 post on X, Nintendo announced that an Indie World Showcase Direct would be happening on August 7, 2025.

“Join us this Thursday, August 7 at 6am PT for a new #IndieWorld Showcase! Tune in for roughly 15 minutes of new announcements and updates on indie games coming to Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch.”

So yeah, this is just an Indie showcase and won’t be featuring major AAA games. Sorry, Metroid Prime 4 folks, we still won’t be getting that release date.

As a massive fan of Indie games, though, I’m actually incredibly hyped. I’m personally hoping that we get more information about Witchbrook or Haunted Chocolatier. The latter, I know, is a pipedream given that it’s Eric Barone we’re talking about.

The August Nintendo Direct will only be 15 minutes long, so it will likely be montages of various indie titles coming to the Switch 2.

Nintendo Indie World Showcase Start Times

As mentioned above, the Nintendo Direct Indie Showcase will happen on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 6:00 AM PT. As someone on PT time zone, I know it can be a bit difficult figuring out what time a Nintendo Direct actually goes live.

For your convenience, below is a list of the Nintendo Indie World Showcase start times for each region:

Region Start Time Date US 6:00 AM (PT), 9:00 AM (ET) Thursday, August 7, 2025. UK 2:00 PM (BST) Thursday, August 7, 2025. Japan 10:00 PM (JST) Thursday, August 7, 2025. Australia 11:00 PM (ACT) Thursday, August 7, 2025. Brazil 10:00 AM (BST) Thursday, August 7, 2025. Canada 9:00 AM Thursday, August 7, 2025.

You will be able to watch the event on Nintendo’s official YouTube channel. However, we will also embed the channel here. Simply return on the date and time listed above, and it will change over to a livestream. If you miss the broadcast, you can also watch a replay of it on the same video.

Where to Watch August Nintendo Direct

As far as what we can expect, it’s anyone’s guess. With Hollow Knight Silksong supposedly coming out soon, perhaps we could finally get a release date? Although the Metroidvania seems to have a deal with Xbox marketing. Then again, Silksong was also featured in the Switch 2 Nintendo Direct reveal stream. So maybe?