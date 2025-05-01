'Hollow Knight: Silksong' Release Date Potentially Hinted At By New Demo

A new report claims that Hollow Knight: Silksong will have a playable demo in September. With the game already having a “2025 release date” announced for the Nintendo Switch 2, this has led fans to speculate that the much-anticipated title could be releasing sooner than expected.

‘Hollow Knight: Silksong’ Demo Coming Soon

Screenshot: Team Cherry

News of a Hollow Knight: Silksong demo was broken by a report by IGN on May 1. According to the surprising update, developer Team Cherry will host a playable version of Silksong at the Australian museum ACMI, starting on September 18. That makes sense, given that the Hollow Knight studio is based in Australia. However, the unexpected demo has already sparked speculation about whether it hints at a potential release date.

Videos by VICE

On one hand, Team Cherry confirmed during the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct in April that Hollow Knight: Silksong is set to launch in 2025. So, having the Metroidvania playable in September lines up with that release window. After all, once fall begins, there are only four months left in the year. The September demo at least gives us an anchor point for where Hollow Knight Silksong is in development.

Honestly, it could go either way. Demos are often released before a game’s launch as a preview, but they’re also sometimes released after launch to entice new players. And since the demo is being hosted in Team Cherry’s home country, it could just be a one-off special event. Regardless, it at least confirms we’ll get our first true look at the game by September 2025 at the latest.

‘Silksong’ is One of the Most Anticipated Games In Years

Screenshot: Team Cherry

Originally teased as a DLC expansion for 2017’s Hollow Knight, Silksong has been in development since 2019. The sequel has become something of a gaming legend in recent years. Fans have grown increasingly desperate waiting for its release. Similar to Half-Life 3, gamers have shared in collective disappointment each year that passed without any updates. However, it appears the wait for Hollow Knight: Silksong is almost over.

Even if the Silksong demo isn’t tied to the game’s launch date, it’s the first proof we’ve had in years that the game is far enough along in development to be playable by the public. With the 2025 release confirmation for Nintendo Switch 2, it truly feels like we’ll be getting our hands on the sequel sooner rather than later. Plus, I for one will just be happy to finally see new gameplay footage from the long-awaited title. Either way, it’s a win-win. But I’m not gonna lie—I’m totally jealous I’m not Australian right now.