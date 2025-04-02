Nintendo, Don’t Give Me Hope — Within the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, ‘Hollow Knight Silksong’ Was Confirmed for 2025

Nintendo, please. Okay. I can do this. So, toward the end of the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, a sizzle reel hyped up upcoming releases on the console. Up to this point, I’d accepted my lot in life. A certain game wouldn’t appear. And that was okay because the rest of the Direct was phenomenal. But, life is cruel. For a span of a couple of seconds, it appeared. Hollow Knight Silksong. Crazier? 2025 seems to be the confirmed release year.

Yes, I’m huffing the copium. I understand that Hollow Knight Silksong has shown up with a loose release window before. But surely, Team Cherry wouldn’t allow the game to appear during the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct — of all stages — and not commit to the year. …Right? This isn’t helped at all by the fact that the official Nintendo of Europe X account posted about Hollow Knight Silksong.

Ascend to the peak of a haunted kingdom in Hollow Knight: Silksong, arriving on #NintendoSwitch2 this year. pic.twitter.com/GHUFjzyXeX — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) April 2, 2025

Nintendo wouldn’t stand for this if it weren’t true. I believe that soon, us believers will finally be able to put away our clown makeup. I don’t even care that the Nintendo Switch 2 will be getting it. Hornet’s coming home, y’all. After years of anguish, it looks like we aren’t too far off from greatness.

Screenshot: YouTube/Nintendo of America

this time, i swear — ‘hollow knight silksong’ will appear on the Nintendo switch 2 and everywhere else

I frequently get roasted by the other members of the team for being such a Hollow Knight Silksong mark. But, look, outside of another Banjo-Kazooie game or Bully sequel, Silksong is the most likely on my list. Will I buy it for the Nintendo Switch 2? …Maybe, actually! And that’s surprising because usually, when it comes to multiplatform games, the Switch is the least likely to be chosen. But the Nintendo Switch 2 has some heat behind it, so it may be my new priority going forward!

…As for you, Team Cherry, I have nothing more to say to you. I’ve articulated myself pretty well regarding my feelings. Thank you for returning my calls via a third party — but I’ll happily accept knowing you’re okay. Maybe our relationship isn’t as over as I once thought it was.