‘Hollow Knight Silksong’ Has a New Life -- The Signs Are Out, and Just Like That, My Clown Ass Is Back on the Wagon

Okay, Team Cherry, you got me. Everyone gets to witness the great 2025 Hollow Knight Silksong Crashout! For those of you just joining us, I’m just a little obsessed with Silksong. Well, I’m back in the proverbial Hollow Knight tornado, y’all. From believer to doubter and all the way back to believer again — there are definitive signs this time.

First, a Redditor discovered that Hollow Knight Silksong was newly registered for GeForce Now.

I know, I know. “So?” But, then, SteamDB added to the chaos. Hollow Knight Silksong‘s SteamDB page showed another batch of promising updates. Following this link, you’ll be able to see that the game’s copyright received an update from 2019 to 2025. Additionally, some assets also received changes to reflect that something is going on here. And I gotta say — I like what I see.

So. So. This recent Hollow Knight Silksong update renaissance has led many (myself now included) to believe that Silksong finally — finally — will make its appearance during the April 2 Nintendo Direct showcasing the Nintendo Switch 2. If that happens, all of the pain, the doubt, the hysteria? Team Cherry, it will have all been worth it in the end. You’ll be fully forgiven, and I’ll put away my clown makeup.

Screenshot: Team Cherry

‘hollow knight silksong,’ please. I can’t take much more emotional turmoil.

Now, I’m not going to sit here and put out a smoke signal to anyone confirming that Hollow Knight Silksong might show up soon. That’d be insane. Unprofessional, even. To ask anyone to reach out to me to verify something I wouldn’t tell a single soul? Blasphemy. Ludicrous. Unhinged, you could even argue.

“I’m about as skeptical as it gets about this game, but I’m slowly starting to lean towards #TeamBelieve. Signs seem to be pointing towards this coming to Game Pass this year and possibly/probably being a Switch 2 launch title,” one ResetEra user says. Team Believe, we’ve made it this far. We’re going to put all of our combined power into manifesting a Hollow Knight Silksong Switch 2 reveal on April 2. It’s going to happen. I won’t be hurt again. Everything will be just fine.