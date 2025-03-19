Xbox and ‘Hollow Knight Silksong’ Team Up for a Tease That Couldn’t Demoralize Me More if It Tried

At this point, I fully expect Team Cherry to punch me in the gut over and over again with Hollow Knight Silksong. I’ve learned to just not invest in the idea. But, you, Xbox? You’re joining in on the cruelty as well? Fine. But understand that your malice won’t soon be forgotten.

Indeed, Xbox and Team Cherry met to do the meanest thing imaginable. If you’re a Hollow Knight Silksong believer, I’m sure you’ll be elated to learn that the game’s been “officially” mentioned! …In an ID@Xbox post from the official Xbox website.

Videos by VICE

“No matter where people choose to play [their Xbox games], we’re working with developers to make the most of the features unique to that device or screen. Looking ahead, our lineup is incredible with upcoming games like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Descenders Next, and FBC: Firebreak to play across the whole Xbox universe… and of course, Hollow Knight: Silksong too!” Oh, yeah, of course! Hollow Knight Silksong is definitely one to look out for, right?!

Screenshot: Team Cherry (Also, me every time ‘hollow knight silksong’ breaks my spirit)

xbox and team cherry have me spiraling over ‘hollow knight silksong’

The craziest part, Xbox and Team Cherry? Some people have the audacity to be excited for this. Believing that it’s a sign of an impending Hollow Knight Silksong announcement. But, we know better by now, don’t we? I refuse to wait at the train station for my long-lost love — not anymore. Silksong may as well stay where it’s at. I meant it when I said I was over you, Team Cherry. And look at the pain you’ve caused, Team Xbox. Look.

“This HAS to be the year. I just hope [ Hollow Knight Silksong ] hasn’t fallen victim to feature creep + expanded scope that makes it unwieldy, like Sports Story. I trust Team Cherry to not do this. But it is still a worry,” one poor, unfortunate soul says. I was you at one point, brother. Holding onto hope. But, the cavalry just ain’t coming. The more we all make our peace with that, the better off we’ll be. And, Xbox? I expected better from you. I don’t know how much Team Cherry paid you for this Hollow Knight Silksong insult, but it wasn’t worth it. Expect a harshly-worded email soon.