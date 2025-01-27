Anti-Aging Fanatic Bryan Johnson Won’t Stop Comparing His Penis to His Teenage Son’s

Venture capitalist and tech guru Bryan Johnson is back with more TMI about his teenage son.

Johnson made headlines in 2021 when he underwent a series of plasma transfusions from his now-19-year-old son, Talmage, in order to combat signs of aging. He is the subject of a recent Netflix documentary, Don’t Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever. But this latest project may take the cake.

Last week, the Braintree founder shared data comparing his and his son’s “nighttime erection data.”

“His duration is two minutes longer than mine,” he wrote alongside the chart. “Raise children to stand tall, be firm, and be upright.”

using a device called the Adam sensor, Johnson measures his ‘nighttime erection data’

In addition to duration, the data also measured the number of erection episodes throughout the night, quality of erection, and sleep efficiency.

Many commenters wondered how exactly Johnson got his data.

“What’s he tracking this on? My fitness cock?” one wondered.

In reality, a company called AdamHealth sells what they advertise as “The World’s First Erection Health Tracker.” This appears to be the app that Johnson used to measure his stats.

“The Adam Sensor is a compact device designed for comfortable wear during sleep,” the company’s website advertises. “It tracks nighttime erections by monitoring changes in penile size throughout the night. As your penis becomes erect, it increases in size. The Adam Sensor detects these size changes.”

The sensor then sends the data to the app on your phone, where you can explore trends and get insight into your sexual health.

“Similar to how regular exercise maintains muscle tone, nighttime erections help preserve the elasticity and function of erectile tissues,” the site explains. “These erections aren’t just important for erectile health—they can also provide valuable insights into your overall well-being including cardiovascular, metabolic and hormonal health.”

The Adam Sensor currently retails for £149.00, or about $186 U.S.

Johnson has previously referred to himself as “the most measured person in human history.” After making millions by acquiring and selling Venmo, the business whiz turned his sights on his new project: himself. Dubbed Project Blueprint, the goal of his efforts is to combat all negative signs of aging via regimented diets, regular medical tests and more.

“Every conceivable way to test my body to get data on my body, I did,” he told VICE of his processes back in 2023.

A pinned post on his Instagram page sums up the most basic goal of the project. It reads, “The coolest question in existence right now is exploring if we are the first generation to not die.”