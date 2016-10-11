P’s Barbecue Salmon

Servings: 1

Prep: 15 minutes

Videos by VICE

Total: 1 hour

Ingredients

rice

canned salmon

onions

barbecue sauce

hot sauce

Parmesan cheese

butter

P’s ramen seasoning

Sazon

Adobo

Directions

Boil a bag of microwaveable rice. Clean the salmon off with water and remove the bones. Dice some onions. In a separate dish, mix the barbecue sauce with hot sauce and some Parmesan cheese. Butter the toaster oven tray, lay the salmon out in little strips. Season it up with P’s ramen seasoning, Sazon, and Adobo. Put a bunch of onions around it, add more butter, and add a little bit of water so it doesn’t try p. Throw it in the toaster oven on high and just let it cook for like 40 minutes. Then you just keep watching it, and after it’s finished cooking and it’s real brown, then put the barbecue sauce on it. Put it back in there, and let the barbecue sauce caramelise with the onions. Serve over the rice.

Author note: This recipe is courtesy of Albert “Prodigy” Johnson’s cookbook, Commissary Kitchen: My Infamous Prison Cookbook.

From How-To: BBQ Salmon with Prodigy