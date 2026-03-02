PS5 Grand Theft Auto 6 Recently Played Glitch Explained

Gamers who see friends with Grand Theft Auto 6 on their PlayStation ‘Recently played’ feed shouldn’t get too excited. There’s an exploit to blame for the misleading update.

Why Do Some People Have GTA 6 on their Recently Played list?

People have found a glitch on PlayStation that adds recently played of ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ to their PSN profile due to the new game IDs leaking pic.twitter.com/4wfUHWTUDm — ben (@videotechuk_) March 1, 2026

Grand Theft Auto 6 is still about nine months away from launch, but some players have found a way to make it appear on their Recently played list on the PS5. Regardless of what it looks like, these players have not actually gotten their hands on the game early.

The update can be explained by a bit of an exploit in the PS5’s system. A few days ago, PlayStation Game Size revealed GTA 6’s title IDs PPSA01547_00 and PPSA29660_00 in the PlayStation database. The update explained that the IDs are now available, which may mean pre-orders will be starting soon. It’s worth noting that it’s not uncommon for IDs to appear months before pre-orders start.

Once the PSN IDs became available, players have been able to use those to spoof the system a bit and make it appear like they were playing the game. How to actually pull off the glitch is quite complicated, but lots of users on social media have been sharing updates of their attempts.

The easiest way to confirm that these players haven’t actually accessed an early version of the game is to check out their Trophy progress. Although the Recently played tile can be tricked, the game will still be sitting at 0% progress for Trophies.

When Do GTA 6 Pre-orders GO Live?

The most recent updates from Take-Two suggest that the big marketing push for GTA 6 will begin over the summer, so it should be interesting to see whether pre-orders really do go live soon or if players will have to wait another few months before we finally learn the price of the upcoming Rockstar Games title.

Some industry analytics have predicted that the base game could retail for up to $99, but Rockstar Games and Take-Two have yet to confirm the final price for the launch version of the game. Regardless of the cost, the long-awaited sequel is well-positioned to be one of the biggest video game launches of all time, so it is sure to make waves when it finally arrives.

Grand Theft Auto 6 releases on November 19, 2026 for PS5 and Xbox Series consoles. The game has already been delayed multiple times.