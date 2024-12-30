Psst, I Heard You Like ‘Slay the Spire’ and Other Roguelike Deck-Builders. Well, I Have Two Phenomenal Games for You!

Since y’all seemed to enjoy the last batch of indie hopefuls I highlighted recently, why not keep the good times rolling? So, Slay the Spire changed the game forever for the roguelike deck-builder genre. That’s not hyperbole, that’s a fact. Following the game’s release, the floodgates opened as roguelike deck-builders popped up left and right — many with their own mechanics and stylings. Today, I’d like to sing the praises of two woefully unsung gems! First up: Shogun Showdown!

you better come correct, ‘slay the spire 2’ — ‘shogun showdown’ might have your number

Screenshot: Roboatino

Remember when I said, “With some games, you just know“? Well, Shogun Showdown is genuinely one of the best roguelike deck-builders I’ve ever played. I happened to come across this one on a gaming forum, and I saw there was a demo available on Steam. I started it, and before I knew it, hours had passed!

So, Shogun Showdown arrives with all the Slay the Spire trappings! You choose a class with two pre-defined “tiles” (or “attacks”), and you go forth on your quest to eventually take on the Shogun. Along the way, you gain more tiles, can upgrade them, and can choose to stop at shops if you need more health, better defense, and more of the roguelike nuances we love!

But, here’s the twist! The core gameplay loop involves you and your enemies hopping from tile to tile, introducing a wildly addicting layer of strategy. Every action causes one “turn” to pass. Your actions include adding a tile to your attack queue, choosing to hop to another space, turning around to deal with enemies behind you, and a host of other strategic elements!

If you do nothing else, please play the demo. Trust me, Shogun Showdown has the juice to hang with the big boys. In fact, as of this writing, it’s currently offered as a package deal on Steam with my second recommendation: Cobalt Core!

I’m so surprised nobody talks more about ‘cobalt core’

Screenshot: Rocket Rat Games

Cobalt Core brings the roguelike deck-builder to space! Here, you’re gaining attack and defense cards, engaging in tense standoffs with other ships. Those adorable characters off to the side of that image? Each one has unique cards with varying effects that could change the tide of battle in an instant! Along with that reward, however, if you aren’t careful? They can perish. You’ll lose their cards and a significant battle advantage.

Like Shogun Showdown, Cobalt Core is all about spatial awareness. You can disable an enemy’s weapons, as well as protect yourself as best as you can if you don’t have a choice but to take some damage. The gameplay layers here may initially come off as intimidating considering the many options at your disposal. But once this roguelike clicks? It sings.

Now, unfortunately, Cobalt Core doesn’t have a demo. So, you’ll just have to take my word for its quality! Come on. Have I steered you wrong yet?