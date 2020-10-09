Pumpkin Roulade Recipe

Serves 12

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour, plus chilling time

Ingredients

for the cake:

unsalted butter, for greasing

¼ cup|30 grams confectioners’ sugar, sifted

1 cup|240 grams pumpkin puree

3 large eggs

1 cup|225grams granulated sugar

¾ cup|115 grams all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

cranberry jam, to serve

for the filling:

8 ounces|225 grams cream cheese, at room temperature

8 tablespoons|4 ounces|115 grams unsalted butter, at room temperature

1 cup|130 grams confectioners’ sugar, sifted, plus more for dusting

1 teaspoon|⅛ ounces|4 grams vanilla extract

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

⅛ teaspoon ground allspice

⅛ teaspoon ground cloves

⅛ teaspoon ground ginger

⅛ teaspoon ground nutmeg

Directions

Make the cake: Heat the oven to 350°F. Line a sheet tray with parchment paper. Grease the paper with butter and set aside. Heavily dust one side of a clean kitchen towel with confectioners’ sugar and set aside. In a medium bowl, whisk together the pumpkin puree and eggs until smooth. In a small bowl, mix together the granulated sugar, flour, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon. Fold the dry ingredients into the pumpkin mixture until fully incorporated, taking care not to overwork the batter. Evenly spread the mixture onto the whole length and width of the prepared sheet tray and bake until the cake is golden on top and a toothpick inserted comes out clean, about 20 minutes. Cool slightly, then transfer the cake to the prepared kitchen towel, carefully remove the parchment paper, and roll the cake away from you lengthwise with the towel. Let the dough cool to room temperature. Make the filling: Using a hand mixer, beat the cream cheese, butter, sugar, vanilla, salt, cinnamon, all spice, ginger, and nutmeg in a medium bowl until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Set aside. Assemble the roulade: Carefully unroll the cake and spread the filling evenly on the cake. With the long way facing you, tighty roll the dough away from you, lengthwise. Once rolled, wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate until cold. To serve, slice off the ends of the roll, then cut into 1-inch pieces. Dust with confectioners’ sugar and dollop with cranberry jam.

