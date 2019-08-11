Quentin Tarantino Is Thinking About Making a Horror Movie Now

Quentin Tarantino has always been good at elevating classic genres, from westerns to WWII epics to basically every genre ever in Kill Bill, but he’s apparently thinking about taking on a whole new genre experiment for his tenth and final film: horror. According to the Independent, Tarantino mentioned the plan last week during his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood press tour.

“If I come up with a terrific horror film story, I will do that as my tenth movie,” Tarantino reportedly said. “I love horror movies. I would love to do a horror film.”

And, sure, Tarantino’s past films have all contained elements of horror, and Death Proof could almost be considered a campy horror if you squint at it right, but it sounds like Tarantino is finally ready to commit to a proper horror film now—all thanks to his time shooting the Manson family ranch scene in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, apparently.

“I do actually think that the Spahn Ranch sequence is the closest to a horror sequence,” Tarantino continued. “I do think it’s vaguely terrifying. And I didn’t quite realize how good we did it, frankly, until my editor told me. He goes, ‘The Spahn Ranch sequence is a horror film… It’s The Texas Chain Saw Massacre with a budget.’”

Does this mean that this horror movie will replace his long-discussed Star Trek film? Or maybe he’s decided that one doesn’t count, once and for all? Whatever it is, Tarantino said his tenth movie as being “epilogue-y” in a separate interview with the Hollywood Reporter, so take that as you will. In any case, a Tarantino horror movie seems like a winner, so let’s hope the idea doesn’t go the way of The Vega Brothers.