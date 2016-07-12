Quentin Tarantino Says He’s Only Going to Make Two More Films

After decades churning out movies about killing people and making small talk, Quentin Tarantino said he’s probably going to call it quits after two more films, Variety reports.

“I’m planning on stopping at ten,” Tarantino told a packed audience during his opening speech at the 33rd annual International Jerusalem Film Festival last week. “So it’ll be two more.” An 11th film isn’t completely off the table, though—Tarantino said that if there’s one more story in him at 75, he’ll make it, but it will be “that geriatric one [that] exists completely on its own in the old folks’ home.”

Tarantino made a surprise appearance at the festival on Thursday to screen his personal 35mm copy of Pulp Fiction. He talked with the audience about Israeli films and even accepted an award for his contribution to the film industry from Israel’s minister of culture. While there, he addressed his career, relationships with actors, and the many fan theories that surround his body of work.

The filmmaker is staying tight-lipped about the details of his future films, so we don’t know if one of the final two will be the long-awaited Kill Bill 3. All we do know is that the New York Police Union must be pretty pleased with the news.

