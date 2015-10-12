Ranch Dressing Recipe

“I’ve never served Ranch dressing to a group of people and heard someone say ‘What the fuck is this garbage? THIS IS DISGUSTING!!!’ Everyone secretly loves Ranch dressing and that is simply a fact of life.”

Servings: 2 cups

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 10 minutes

Ingredients



½ cup sour cream

¾ cup Kewpie mayo

1 garlic clove, finely minced

¼ cup mixed herbs, chopped (use whatever you have that you like. We used oregano, lemon thyme, and fennel flowers.)

1 medium-sized shallot, finely minced

2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar

½ each lime, juiced

1 teaspoon fish sauce

½ cup|120 ml buttermilk

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

Scoop the sour cream and Kewpie mayo into a medium-sized bowl. Stir in the rest of the ingredients except the buttermilk. Drizzle in the buttermilk while whisking. If you want the ranch stiffer, use less buttermilk, if you like a loose ranch, add more. Season the dressing with the salt and pepper and let it sit in the fridge for at least 2 hours before serving. Dip everything you eat in Ranch dressing until it’s gone.

From Dirty Work: Homemade Ranch Dressing and Sun Tea with Courtney McBroom of Large Marge

