Ranch Dressing Recipe

“I’ve never served Ranch dressing to a group of people and heard someone say ‘What the fuck is this garbage? THIS IS DISGUSTING!!!’ Everyone secretly loves Ranch dressing and that is simply a fact of life.”

Servings: 2 cups
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

½ cup sour cream
¾ cup Kewpie mayo
1 garlic clove, finely minced
¼ cup mixed herbs, chopped (use whatever you have that you like. We used oregano, lemon thyme, and fennel flowers.)
1 medium-sized shallot, finely minced
2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar
½ each lime, juiced
1 teaspoon fish sauce
½ cup|120 ml buttermilk
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

  1. Scoop the sour cream and Kewpie mayo into a medium-sized bowl.
  2. Stir in the rest of the ingredients except the buttermilk.
  3. Drizzle in the buttermilk while whisking. If you want the ranch stiffer, use less buttermilk, if you like a loose ranch, add more.
  4. Season the dressing with the salt and pepper and let it sit in the fridge for at least 2 hours before serving.
  5. Dip everything you eat in Ranch dressing until it’s gone.

From Dirty Work: Homemade Ranch Dressing and Sun Tea with Courtney McBroom of Large Marge

