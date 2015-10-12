Ranch Dressing Recipe

“I’ve never served Ranch dressing to a group of people and heard someone say ‘What the fuck is this garbage? THIS IS DISGUSTING!!!’ Everyone secretly loves Ranch dressing and that is simply a fact of life.”
Servings: 2 cups
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 10 minutes
Videos by VICE
Ingredients
½ cup sour cream
¾ cup Kewpie mayo
1 garlic clove, finely minced
¼ cup mixed herbs, chopped (use whatever you have that you like. We used oregano, lemon thyme, and fennel flowers.)
1 medium-sized shallot, finely minced
2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar
½ each lime, juiced
1 teaspoon fish sauce
½ cup|120 ml buttermilk
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Directions
- Scoop the sour cream and Kewpie mayo into a medium-sized bowl.
- Stir in the rest of the ingredients except the buttermilk.
- Drizzle in the buttermilk while whisking. If you want the ranch stiffer, use less buttermilk, if you like a loose ranch, add more.
- Season the dressing with the salt and pepper and let it sit in the fridge for at least 2 hours before serving.
- Dip everything you eat in Ranch dressing until it’s gone.
From Dirty Work: Homemade Ranch Dressing and Sun Tea with Courtney McBroom of Large Marge
Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.