Canadian Police Release Video of Young Woman Wanted in Brutal Murder, Say She Could Be Anywhere

Marissa Shephard, above, is wanted for first-degree murder and arson. Screenshots via YouTube

The RCMP have released a YouTube video of a young New Brunswick woman wanted in an “extremely violent” murder.

Marissa Shephard, 20, of Moncton, New Brunswick, has been missing since the charred remains of 18-year-old Baylee Wylie were found in a burned-out triplex in mid-December. Shephard has been charged with first-degree murder and arson under a Canada-wide arrest warrant.

Videos by VICE

This week, New Brunswick RCMP released a video compilation of photos of Shephard in which her appearance varies dramatically. Some show her fresh-faced and without makeup, her hair naturally brown; in others, she is wearing heavy contouring makeup, and her hair is straightened or curled and mostly blonde.

“We know she is capable of changing her looks and could be just about anywhere,” said Inspector Jamie George in the video.

Wylie’s body was discovered December 17 of last year, and two men, Devin Morningstar and Tyler Noel, have since been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and arson. But Shephard’s whereabouts remain unknown.

Her dad, David, told Global News he hasn’t seen her since December 12 and fears that she is dead.

Shephard is five-foot-five and has naturally brown hair, according to police. She also has a tattoo of the name “Stephen” on the back of her neck and a crown tattooed on her chest.

Follow Manisha Krishnan on Twitter.

