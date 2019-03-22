Read the attorney general’s letter to Congress that says he received the Mueller report

Want the best from VICE News in your inbox? Sign up here.

Attorney General Bill Barr — the man who’ll decide whether special counsel Robert Mueller’s findings in the Russia investigation become public information — just told Congress that the investigation is over and Mueller has submitted his report.

Now, the rest of the country is waiting to find out what Mueller just dropped on Barr’s desk. The report is confidential, but Barr said in a letter addressed to top congressional leaders Friday that he might provide the “principal conclusions as soon as this weekend.”

“I remain committed to as much transparency as possible, and I will keep you informed as to the status of my review,” Barr wrote.

After two years of a spiraling investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, the report will explain Mueller’s decision to either prosecute or decline to press charges. Mueller has already filed charges against 34 people, including Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, who will spend years in prison.



Read his full letter here:

Cover image: Attorney General William Barr leaves his home in McLean, Va., on Thursday, March 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)