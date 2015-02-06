Red Curried Sweet Potato Soup Recipe

Servings: 6

Prep time: 40 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

Videos by VICE

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

2 tablespoons chopped shallots

2 tablespoons grated fresh ginger

2 tablespoons chopped garlic

1 tablespoon grated lemongrass

2 makrut lime leaves

1-2 teaspoons red curry paste

2/3 pound sweet potatoes, roasted and puréed (orange-fleshed variety only)

24 ounces vegetable or chicken stock

12 ounces unsweetened coconut milk

2 ounces honey

1 ounce lime juice

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

1) In a 2-quart saucepot over medium heat, heat vegetable oil. Add shallots, ginger, garlic, lemongrass, makrut leaf, and curry paste; sweat shallots until tender (2 to 3 minutes) but do not let them brown.

2) Add the sweet potatoes and cook about 2 minutes more. Then, add the stock and coconut milk and cook for 20 minutes.

3) With a hand blender or in a food processor, blend mix until smooth. Strain into a new 2 quart pot. Add more stock if the soup is thicker than needed.

4) Add the honey and lime juice to balance spiciness and sweetness of soup and season with salt and pepper. Hold warm for service. Garnish with scallions.