‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Coming to PC on November 5

The long-rumored port of Red Dead Redemption 2 has been confirmed, Rockstar Games announced today. The PC version arrives on November 5.

If you pre-order it through the Rockstar Game Launcher—yes, yet another proprietary thing to download—you can pick two free games, including games like Grand Theft Auto III and Bully. Red Dead Redemption 2 will also be available through the Epic Game Store on November 5, but won’t hit Steam until December. It’s also coming to Google Stadia as a launch game.

The PC version “features a range of graphical and technical enhancements for increased immersion along with new Bounty Hunting Missions, Gang Hideouts, Weapons and more” and access to Red Dead Online.

