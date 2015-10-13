Reports: Former Texas A&M Receiver Killed a Jogger with a Machete

Police say victim was jogging without ID and hoping concerned family/friends/colleagues come forward soon @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/ijFyF16G1w

According to an eye witness and police in Dallas, former Texas A&M wide receiver Thomas Johnson attacked and fatally stabbed a jogger with a machete Monday morning. Johnson, who had recently been kicked out of his home, attacked the unidentified jogger on the White Rock Creek Trail in Dallas and then called the police from a nearby location to turn himself in.

Brandon, a Richardson attorney and cyclist, was riding the White Rock Creek Trail and witnessed the horrific attack.

“You could tell it was a machete, coming down on what I wasn’t sure at first but when I got closer I could tell it was a body. And he was repeatedly hitting it in the back of the neck.”

Deputy Chief Rob Sherwin said Johnson picked the jogger “absolutely and random…He just attacked him. … It’s just very unusual. It’s quite shocking.” Johnson, who last played for A&M in 2012, has been in and out of trouble for some time. He went missing from school after an Aggies win against Alabama and never returned. He resurfaced again last year when he was arrested on charges of evading arrest, burglary of a habitation, and auto theft when he allegedly “broke into his aunt’s house and stole her minivan and money.”

Johnson will be charged with murder and is in Dallas County jail.

