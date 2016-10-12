Rest in Peace, Dylan Rieder

We are sad to report that Dylan Rieder, one of the most talented skateboarders of his generation, passed away on Wednesday after a battle with leukemia. Rieder possessed an effortless style and served as an inspiration for countless people, skaters and non-skaters alike. His family has requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Dr. Stephen Forman in Rieder’s honor. Information on how to donate is below.

A few years ago we were lucky enough to profile Rieder for a four-part installment of Epicly Later’d. He will be missed.

From Rieder’s manager:

Please address checks to City of Hope. In memo line write: To Dr. Stephen Forman for Dylan Rieder.

City of Hope

Attention: Philanthropy

1500 E Duarte Rd.

Duarte, CA 91010





http://www.cityofhope.org/giving/donate

Correction: Dylan Rieder’s Gravis part was released in 2010, not 2012, as the article originally stated.

