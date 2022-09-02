Revisiting ‘The Last of Us’ Makes Its Sequel Feel Even More Disappointing

Rob’s out, so we’re making him watch Prometheus next week. Happy anniversary! We also talk about Nintendo Direct rumors, Konami’s new “game,” and Patrick’s new son, the Home Dept skeleton. After the break, Rob, Patrick, and special guest Matthew Gault gather to discuss the new remake/remaster/whatever of The Last of Us Part I, Naughty Dog’s flagship zombie-killing Dad game, and how the failures of Part II make Part I shine.

Discussed: News 17:51, TinyKin 39:57, Question Bucket 47:49, The Last of Us Part 1 1:26:27

