Rey Mysterio’s Daughter Begins Wrestling Training

It might not be lone before there’s another member of a wrestling dynasty competing inside the squared circle. Rey Mysterio — who comes from a decorated Lucha Libre family — may soon have both his children in the WWE. Aalyah, Mysterio’s youngest child, is showing interest in wrestling.

Mysterio promised that once she graduated with her degree, he would take her to wrestling training. Aalyah graduated in June, and not long after he fulfilled his promise with a trip to the WWE Performance Center.

“She went in there on a Wednesday with me and I was like, ‘There’s no way.’ Like, this is your first time stepping in the ring. She had a connection with just positioning. Hitting the ropes. Like that is scary, crazy,” he said on What Do You Wanna Talk About? (H/t: Wrestling Inc). “She just went in there with me to. To feel what it was like, to feel the mat, to feel the ropes. And I’m afraid that she might be [a natural] if she decides to take that path.”

Since then, she’s trained with Nattie and TJ at The Dungeon which is a pretty good sign that she’s determined to stick with wrestling. Aalyah has appeared on WWE television a handful of times in support of her father. Despite living fairly privately, she has a massive social media following.

Of course, Mysterio previously helped his son Dominik get his foot in the door. They were a tag team for a long time until Dom turned heel on his father, and he’s been one of the most hated men in WWE since. He’s held titles in WWE and AAA, really cementing himself as the future and someone who will carry on his father’s legacy. Sting’s son Steven Borden and Eddie Guerrero’s daughter Sherilyn are also carrying on the family legacy.

