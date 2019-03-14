Rhubarb, Blueberry, and Yogurt Cake Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 2 hours

Ingredients

unsalted butter, for greasing

3 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon kosher salt

2 cups granulated sugar

¾ cup plain Greek yogurt

½ cup|120 ml canola oil

4 large eggs

2 lemons plus 7 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 ½ cups blueberries

2 ½ cups diced rhubarb

2 ½ cups confectioners’ sugar

2 tablespoons finely chopped pistachios

Directions

Heat the oven to 350°F. Grease 2 loaf pans with butter and dust with flour. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt. In a separate bowl, whisk together the sugar, yogurt, oil, eggs, and 1 tablespoon lemon juice. Zest 1 of the lemons into the bowl and whisk to combine. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and stir until just combined. Stir in the fruit. Divide the batter between the two prepared pans and bake until golden on top and a toothpick inserted in the middle of the loaves comes out clean, about 1 hour. Cool for 1 hour. Meanwhile, make the icing. In a medium bowl, whisk the confectioners’ sugar with the remaining 6 tablespoons lemon juice. Drizzle over the cakes and sprinkle each with pistachios. Zest the remaining lemon over each and serve.

