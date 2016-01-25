Ricardo Villalobos and Max Loderbauer Stream Their Wonky 12-Minute Remix for Luke Vibert

Techno sages, Ricardo Villalobos and Max Loderbauer, have put out a wobbling 12-minute remix of one of electronic music’s master shape shifters, Luke Vibert.

Vibert, the UK DJ/producer, has had a number of aliases throughout his career; his mid-90s releases under Wagon Christ gained him notoriety in the IDM scene and a friendship with Aphex Twin, while his more sporadic Kerrier District moniker offered disco-focused sounds and an affinity for sampling. Back in May of 2015, Vibert unearthed Kerrier District for the first time in over a decade with a new LP, 4, on Hypercolour. Now, the label is gearing up to release a remix package for the LP later this month, leading with a full stream of Ricardo Villalobos and Max Loderbauer’s 12-minute remix of album track “Sexspurt.”

