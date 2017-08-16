Rich Chigga is Pushing Flower Power in ‘Glow Like Dat’

Oh my God, sunflowers are so “street” right now. First it was Tyler, the Creator standing amid some golden sunflowers on Flower Boy. Now Jakarta’s own Rich Chigga is standing in a field of sun-kissed pedals on his latest music video: “Glow Like Dat.”



A few months after telling Pharrell that he doesn’t believe in relationships, our favorite son Brian Imanuel is back with a new single that’s all about lost love. “Glow Like Dat” is the rapper’s first chance to show his mushier side. With the chilled-out beats and references to Mac Demarco, the single is one of the few releases that fans can easily relate and sing along to.

We don’t know if the young Brian is “going through some things,” or it’s all a calculated move to raise awareness long before the song was even announced. But one thing’s clear, whatever the hell Rich Chigga’s doing, he’s doing it well. The music video is less than 24 hours old as I write this, and it’s already racked up more than 1 million views.

Watch the video for “Glow Like Dat” above.

