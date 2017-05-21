Roasted Carrots with Avocado, Cilantro, and Lime Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 1 hour
Ingredients
8-10 large carrots, scrubbed well (peeled if very dirty) and sliced on the diagonal ½-inch thick
3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
1 teaspoon fennel seeds
1 teaspoon ground cumin
½ teaspoon chile flakes
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
1 ripe avocado, peeled, pitted, sliced
1 lime, juiced
1 handful of fresh cilantro leaves
1 handful of arugula or other pretty greens (optional)
Directions
- Heat the oven to 400˚F|200°C.
- On a baking sheet, toss the carrots with the olive oil, fennel seeds, cumin, chile flakes, salt, and pepper.
- Roast the carrots in the oven until they are crispy on the edges but soft in the middle, about 45 minutes. When the carrots are done roasting, place them on a serving platter and scatter thvege sliced avocado and cilantro leaves on top. Drizzle with olive oil, a sprinkle of salt, and the lime juice.
- If using arugula or another green, toss it with olive oil, salt, and pepper and arrange it on top of the carrots and avocado. Make ahead: You can roast the carrots ahead of time (they will be good for about an hour) and keep them covered in a warm oven until you’re ready to serve.
