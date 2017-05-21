Roasted Carrots with Avocado, Cilantro, and Lime Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

8-10 large carrots, scrubbed well (peeled if very dirty) and sliced on the diagonal ½-inch thick

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling

1 teaspoon fennel seeds

1 teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon chile flakes

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 ripe avocado, peeled, pitted, sliced

1 lime, juiced

1 handful of fresh cilantro leaves

1 handful of arugula or other pretty greens (optional)

Directions

Heat the oven to 400˚F|200°C. On a baking sheet, toss the carrots with the olive oil, fennel seeds, cumin, chile flakes, salt, and pepper. Roast the carrots in the oven until they are crispy on the edges but soft in the middle, about 45 minutes. When the carrots are done roasting, place them on a serving platter and scatter thvege sliced avocado and cilantro leaves on top. Drizzle with olive oil, a sprinkle of salt, and the lime juice. If using arugula or another green, toss it with olive oil, salt, and pepper and arrange it on top of the carrots and avocado. Make ahead: You can roast the carrots ahead of time (they will be good for about an hour) and keep them covered in a warm oven until you’re ready to serve.

