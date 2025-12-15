Hollywood Remembers Rob Reiner and Michele Singer: ‘This Is So Awful’

Yesterday afternoon (December 14), legendary comedic actor, director, producer, and activist Rob Reiner and his wife, producer/photographer Michele Singer, were found dead in their home in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles. Their son, Nick, was arrested in connection with their deaths and is being held on $4 million bail.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time,” a statement released by the family on Sunday evening said.

Videos by VICE

Reiner was known as a larger-than-life figure and a gentle soul in Hollywood. He starred in the 1970s sitcom All in the Family and went on to direct films such as This Is Spinal Tap, Stand By Me, The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally, Misery, and A Few Good Men, among many others. He also founded Castle Rock Entertainment, the production company famously behind Seinfeld.

He met Singer on the set of When Harry Met Sally in 1989, and upon their meeting, Reiner reportedly changed the film’s ending.

As news of their death spread, a number of Hollywood friends, colleagues, and admirers paid their respects to the couple.

Cheryl Hines, who starred on Curb Your Enthusiasm, was the couple’s assistant. “The loss of Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner is devastating,” she wrote on Instagram. “I met them 31 years ago when I began working for them as an assistant and instantly loved their generosity, humor, and unwavering inspiration. Their legacy lives on in the countless lives they touched and the countless ways they made the world brighter. This is the snapshot that stays with me.”

In a tweet, Monty Python comedian Eric Idle paid his respects. “Rob Reiner was a lovely man. I spoke to him last night for over an hour. I always enjoyed his company. I met him at his Dad’s in 1975. He was telling me about filming at Stonehenge and his thoughts for the future. This is so awful. I shall miss him. A clever, talented and very thoughtful man. So awful.”

On The View Monday morning, Whoopi Goldberg said of Reiner that she was “lucky enough to get directed by him in Ghosts of Mississippi. He was also an outspoken activist and quite a guy, quite an amazing man.”

See more reactions below.

OMG THIS IS HORRIBLE NEWS! IM SO SORRY 4 ROB & HIS WIFE, & THEIR CHILDREN & THE WHOLE REINER FAMILY! ALL I CAN SAY IS IM SHOCKED & SADDENED, BUT I #LOVE U ROB! U WILL B 4EVER MISSED! #RIPROBREINER Rob Reiner, ‘Stand by Me’ Director The Hollywood Reporter https://t.co/lHYrlMQ5U5 — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) December 15, 2025

Shocked by the death of Rob Reiner – a great man . — John Cusack (@johncusack) December 15, 2025

What a huge loss.



Rob Reiner was one of my favorite directors. He made some of the most formative movies for my generation. He came out form behind a huge comedic shadow of the great Carl Reiner and being a tv actor to being a a great director who made an incredible run of… — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) December 15, 2025

Michelle and I are heartbroken by the tragic passing of Rob Reiner and his beloved wife, Michele. Rob’s achievements in film and television gave us some of our most cherished stories on screen. But beneath all of the stories he produced was a deep belief in the goodness of… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 15, 2025

I’m horrified and saddened by the death of Rob Reiner and Michele. Wonderful friend, political ally, and brilliant filmmaker (including 2 of mine). Rest in peace, Rob. You always stood by me. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 15, 2025

I’m absolutely shocked and horrified to hear about Rob Reiner and his wife Michele. This is a travesty. Praying for swift justice. Sympathies to their family and children. I’m at a loss for words — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) December 15, 2025

#RIPRobReiner Our careers and lives intersected often over the decades from Rob writing the pilot script for Happy Days and then as we each shifted from acting careers into directing and producing. He proved to be a superlative filmmaker, a supportive colleague and at all times… — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) December 15, 2025

I am in absolute shock. Rob Reiner was a legend & a kind, brilliant man, a wonderful actor to work opposite on Hollywood, an iconic director. His wife Michele was a lovely generous person- I wish I had been able to get to know her better. The world has lost 2 tremendous humans.… — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) December 15, 2025

I got to know Rob Reiner working with him with the Children’s Institute… he even kindly filled in for me as host for their gala when I couldn’t make it. He stood on business, never wavered from his beliefs and his passion will be missed. Rest in peace to him and his wife… pic.twitter.com/O5FzcJqSiQ — Loni Love (@LoniLove) December 15, 2025

I interviewed Rob Reiner as one of the bonuses for the @criterion.bsky.social BluRay of SPINAL TAP. We talked for an hour about the movie and his career and then they shut off the cameras and we talked about movies for another hour. A delightful, unhurried genius. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt.bsky.social) 2025-12-15T05:51:58.134Z