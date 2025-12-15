VICE
Hollywood Remembers Rob Reiner and Michele Singer: ‘This Is So Awful’

The couple was found dead on Sunday at their home in Los Angeles.

By

Rob and Michele Reiner
Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner (Photo by Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
Yesterday afternoon (December 14), legendary comedic actor, director, producer, and activist Rob Reiner and his wife, producer/photographer Michele Singer, were found dead in their home in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles. Their son, Nick, was arrested in connection with their deaths and is being held on $4 million bail.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time,” a statement released by the family on Sunday evening said.

Reiner was known as a larger-than-life figure and a gentle soul in Hollywood. He starred in the 1970s sitcom All in the Family and went on to direct films such as This Is Spinal TapStand By Me, The Princess BrideWhen Harry Met SallyMiseryand A Few Good Men, among many others. He also founded Castle Rock Entertainment, the production company famously behind Seinfeld.

He met Singer on the set of When Harry Met Sally in 1989, and upon their meeting, Reiner reportedly changed the film’s ending.

As news of their death spread, a number of Hollywood friends, colleagues, and admirers paid their respects to the couple.

Cheryl Hines, who starred on Curb Your Enthusiasm, was the couple’s assistant. “The loss of Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner is devastating,” she wrote on Instagram. “I met them 31 years ago when I began working for them as an assistant and instantly loved their generosity, humor, and unwavering inspiration. Their legacy lives on in the countless lives they touched and the countless ways they made the world brighter. This is the snapshot that stays with me.”

In a tweet, Monty Python comedian Eric Idle paid his respects. “Rob Reiner was a lovely man. I spoke to him last night for over an hour. I always enjoyed his company. I met him at his Dad’s in 1975. He was telling me about filming at Stonehenge and his thoughts for the future. This is so awful. I shall miss him. A clever, talented and very thoughtful man. So awful.”

On The View Monday morning, Whoopi Goldberg said of Reiner that she was “lucky enough to get directed by him in Ghosts of Mississippi. He was also an outspoken activist and quite a guy, quite an amazing man.”

See more reactions below.

I interviewed Rob Reiner as one of the bonuses for the @criterion.bsky.social BluRay of SPINAL TAP. We talked for an hour about the movie and his career and then they shut off the cameras and we talked about movies for another hour. A delightful, unhurried genius.

Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt.bsky.social) 2025-12-15T05:51:58.134Z
