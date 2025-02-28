‘Robocop: Rogue City’ Is a Gory, All You Can Eat Buffet of Ultraviolence, and It Rocks

I have to be upfront and honest with y’all first and foremost; I know very little to nothing about Robocop. My only exposure to it was the time when my Dad rented the VHS copy of the original movie when I was far too young, and I was terrified of what I saw on TV. But now that I’m older and maybe like 2% wiser, I wanted to dive back into the world of Robocop. And what better way to do that than by checking out Robocop: Rogue City; combining my love of gaming with my love of B-Movies in a way I never thought possible. And I didn’t expect this game to be as much fun as it is.

Screenshot: Nacon

“I’d Buy That for a Dollar”, I Say as I Spend More Than One Dollar on ‘Robocop: Rogue City’

Let’s get the obvious out of the way first; Robocop: Rogue City is not going to be a revolutionary shooter by any means. While the films may have been mind-blowing at the time, the narrative here is not award winning. It’s a simple romp, delving into little more than a glorified shooting gallery. But its unmitigated carnage is what’s quickly winning me over through my initial playthrough.

Robocop: Rogue City, much like the films, is a glorious display of hyperviolence. The original film was rated X; and while it’s not as violent as some films that are coming out today, I can see why this would have been shocking back in this time. Robocop: Rogue City thrives on this extreme violence, with hands and limbs being exploded via gunshots, and countless heads being popped via a powerful punch. It really makes you feel as if you are an invincible machine, even though Robocop struggles with his new form throughout the game, often.

There are also genuinely moving moments in the story, even at the start. I’m not extremely far into the game yet, as I just recently picked it up. But Murphy finds himself lost within his mechanical mind, searching for those parts of him that were more human. And it’s sad to see, but I don’t have much time to reflect on it before I’m back to blasting through waves of hopped up junkies.

Screenshot: Nacon

There Can’t Be Control and Chaos in the Same World

While the gameplay may be simplistic, and boil down to “walk through a corridor, blasting anything in the way”, it’s the perfect type of game to shut your brain off with. After diving into countless RPGs and games with massive and convoluted stories, Robocop: Rogue City feels like comfort food. It’s visually stunning, runs fantastic, and the pure chaos is phenomenal. There were more times than I’d like to admit where I just sat in awe about how cool something I did was.

It makes you feel like the man behind the machine. It’s the complete opposite of that meme where people talk about how weak a boss is as a playable character. You feel the carnage that you can inflict. I can feel the power behind every thudding footstep of Robocop. And it’s a gorgeous and glorious time so far. I’m genuinely having a blast playing through this game, and it’s one of those that I could play with my Dad and watch him squeal in excitement. Honestly, he’d probably have a hard time believing this is a video game.

Sometimes, just diving into a game like this reminds me of simpler times. It’s not just a cheap cash-grab; it’s a game meant for dedicated Robocop fans, and newcomers alike. All I have to say is this; once the game rolls credits, I’m watching this franchise in all its glory.