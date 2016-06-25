Robyn Dropped the First Two Remixes in Her RMX/RBN Series

Robyn has released the first two remixes in her previously-announced remix series, RMX/RBN. Spanning the course of her career, Robyn invited some of her favorite artists in the dance music world to remix her music. “Remixes make me listen to a song in a different way; they stretch you out as a listener and leave space for other things that a pop song usually doesn’t,” Robyn said about the project.

The singer debuted these remixes in live performances at music festivals across the globe including Boston Calling, Governors Ball and Field Trip in Toronto. The first two remixes are Axel Bowman’s remix of “Hang With Me” and The Mekanism’s remix of “Don’t Fucking Tell Me What To Do.” Other scheduled remixers include The Black Madonna, Cassius, and Joakim.

Robyn will release two new remixes every Friday. Stream both new remixes below.

Axel Bowman remix of “Hang With Me”: