There’s a New Roku Screen Projector Out—Is It Any Good?

Roku already makes my favorite streaming device. Making a Roku screen projector, when I see more and more people using them instead of TVs, was the next obvious step.

Aurzen, a screen projector brand, has partnered with Roku to launch an indoor/outdoor screen projector with Roku built into it. Unusually for a product’s launch day, you can knock $70 off the $250 price by checking the coupon box on the product page.

new screen projector, same great ui

Roku’s playful design language and intuitive, simple user interface are my favorite among all the Google, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV competitors. If you’ve used a Roku streaming device or a TV with Roku built into it, you’ll feel right at home using the Aurzen Roku Screen Projector.

It also uses, basically, the same remote design standard for all Roku streaming devices. Of all the streaming devices’ remotes, I like the Roku’s the best.

It’s comfortable to hold, intuitive to use in a dark room when you can’t see the buttons, and syncs nicely with TVs and soundbars so that you only need one remote for all devices.

the aurzen roku projector and its familiar remote – credit: roku

Its dual-band Wi-Fi can work over the 2.4GHz band, better for when distance or obstacles between your router and the projector can cause signal interference, or the 5GHz band, which is faster. There are HDMI, USB, and 3.5mm audio ports on the back.

The Aurzen Roku Screen Projector can project onto a screen for an equivalent to a TV sized at 40 to 150″, depending on how you set up the projector. The downside is that it maxes out its resolution at 1080p, so there’ll be no 4K video projected. For that, you need a TV and a Roku Ultra 4K or Roku Streaming Stick 4K.