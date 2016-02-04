Roosh V Cancels His International Meetup Day for MRAs



Roosh V. Screenshot via YouTube

Read: Donald Trump Now Says Ted Cruz ‘Stole’ the Iowa Caucuses

With his desire for free publicity satiated, “pickup artist” Daryush “Roosh V” Valizadeh has canceled his International Meetup Day for his “neomasculine” horde of followers.

Videos by VICE

We can’t say we didn’t see this coming.

“I can no longer guarantee the safety or privacy of the men who want to attend on February 6, especially since most of the meetups can not be made private in time,” Valizadeh wrote on his Return of Kings website last night.

It’s so obvious that it doesn’t need saying, but for anyone who’s late to this story, this explanation is coming from the guy who published a passcode for a “secret meeting” on a public website. That’s advertising, not Op-Sec.

The International Return of Kings meetup day was scheduled for this Saturday in 43 different countries, inspiring planned protests and online petitions pretty much everywhere.

Several Canadian politicians had already spoken out against Valizadeh’s events, including Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson, Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi, and Twitter mayor Norm Kelly.

“Your pro-rape, misogynistic, homophobic garbage is not welcome in Ottawa,” Watson said on Twitter.

Valizadeh is best known for arguing that rape should be legal “if done on private property.”

Valizadeh’s recent experience in Canada hasn’t gone over that well. Last August’s so-called “Battle of Montreal” ended with him being doused with beer.

“You piece of shit, how dare you fucking come to Canada?” yells a women in a confrontation caught on video. “This is fucking Roosh V! This is the guy who says that rape should be legal!”

Valizadeh has self-published 15 “books” on picking up women (Sample title: Bang Iceland: How to Sleep with Icelandic Women in Iceland.) He likely sold a few more this week than last.

Follow Josh Visser on Twitter.