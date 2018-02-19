Rowdy Photos of the Surreal Party in New Orleans During Mardi Gras

New Orleans is a different place during the Carnival season. From the feast of Epiphany in early January through Fat Tuesday, brass bands and costumed revelers fill its colorful streets, and the city transforms into a living, breathing celebration. A million tourists flood the city below sea level, simultaneously disrupting daily life and fueling the party.

The celebration amplifies in the days leading up to Mardi Gras, which is French for “Fat Tuesday.” It’s an intoxicating atmosphere, and photographer Avery White spent this year’s festivities marching in the streets alongside the locals and visitors who invariably turn out to celebrate the city’s unique vibrancy. Here are some moments from her journey.

Videos by VICE













