Rumor: Apple Planning to Split Fall Launch Tradition Right in Half

Every autumn, it all comes like clockwork. Pumpkin pie, hockey season, sweater weather, and Apple’s fall launch event. The one with all the iPhones that try to convince us to upgrade yet again. At least, that’s the way it’s always been, but it may not be for much longer.

That is, at least according to recent statements by Ming-Chi Kuo, an Apple analyst who’s been a fairly reliable source of leaks in the past. With the iPhone lineup growing budget “E” models and mid-tier “Air” models, there may just be too many Apples on the tree for one iPhone event per year.

from the iphone 18 onward

The rumors swirling say that after the iPhone 17 launch proceeds as normal this autumn, Apple will shift to a twice-a-year launch schedule that will see Apple releasing the budget versions of each iPhone in the first half of the year, with the higher-end Pro models occupying the fall launch space. The first iPhone launch under the new plan would be 2026’s iPhone 18.

“The primary reason Apple adopts a bi-annual iPhone release schedule, with launches in 1H (first half) and 2H (second half), is intense competition, particularly in China, prompting a shift in its marketing strategy,” wrote Kuo on his website early on Monday, May 5.

The reasons why are twofold. “Competitors typically release new models in 1H,” he continued. “By launching new iPhones in 1H, Apple could close the marketing gap. Due to intense competition, Apple needs to offer more iPhone models.

“Launching them all in 2H risks diluting marketing efforts. For instance, the growing shipment ratio of the Pro series is overshadowing budget models.”

Tech news website The Information also reported on the rumor. That means that if Apple pushes forward with the plan, it’d launch the iPhone 18 and (assumed) iPhone 18E in the first half of the year, and reserve the pricier iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max for the fall.