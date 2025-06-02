‘Rune Factory Guardians of Azuma’ Streamlines the Monotony, Making This an Entry That Can Draw Anyone in (Review)

Rune Factory 4 on my 3DS was my first introduction to the long-running Harvest Moon spin-off. But even with more complex games in the franchise being released, there was something just inherently magical about this silly little game. A cozy game with JRPG elements, much akin to the more goofy Fantasy Life. Dungeons, dragons, marriage, and everything in between, it felt like things could never get better than this. But finally, 12 years after the release of RF4, I may have found a Rune Factory game that has caught my attention more. Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma, while technically a spin-off, feels like the most cohesive, technically advanced version of the Rune Factory formula, all while keeping that charm that we’ve grown to love over the years.

Screenshot: Marvelous Inc.

‘Harvest Moon’ Meets ‘Genshin Impact’ in ‘Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma’, With Meaningful Improvements Across the Board

Starting off, I have to admit. I genuinely enjoyed my time with Rune Factory 5. Sure, the transition into a fully 3D world was slightly jarring. And the technical performance on the Nintendo Switch version of the game was less than satisfactory. But there’s something so incredibly charming about the world of Rune Factory that I had to see it through. Immediately from the start, however, Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma felt much more polished. Smooth, responsive gameplay, paired with a bold, anime-inspired art style, popped off the screen. It may not have helped that I was playing on PC, compared to the aging handheld, but even the Switch version seems to be more technically proficient this time around.

Videos by VICE

Expanded exploration, paired alongside improved combat and performance, made Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma feel like the prime example of what the Rune Factory franchise is capable of. At first, it felt slightly more linear than previous adventures in the franchise, but as the game began to open up, so did the world-building and exploration opportunities. Tons of hidden and not-so-hidden collectibles litter each portion of the world. Different varieties of enemies wait to be bested in combat. It feels much smoother than what we’ve ever experienced in a Rune Factory title before, feeling somewhat more akin to games like Breath of the Wild or Genshin Impact.

I Never Thought I Would Be Comparing a ‘Rune Factory’ Game to ‘Breath of the Wild’, but Here We Are

Nearly every part of Guardians of Azuma feels like an improvement over its predecessor. Far more visual flair, alongside visual variety, charming character designs, and great customization options, gave me complete control over my adventure. Even though the visual identity may look slightly different, it’s still a Rune Factory game at heart. I needed to build towns. Work on my farms. Explore the world, all while trying to form relationships and take down massive bosses. Imagine a slice-of-life anime, but you get the chance to experience it and be the hero of the day.

Farming and building fans, don’t worry. It’s all still here, but the processes have been streamlined. You can still run around, grabbing every vegetable by hand. Or, with the press of a button, Build Mode will open up. This allowed me to place buildings, plant veggies, pick and water them, and more with just the press of a button. As someone who feels like time is continuously not on their side, this was a blessing. Seeing as it’s not a mandatory feature, those who enjoy the repetition of farm life can still experience it exactly as it was originally intended. Guardians of Azuma strikes the perfect chord between a fast-paced life and allowing me to slow down and appreciate the smaller details of my new life.

Screenshot: Marvelous Inc.

Song and Dance Can Lead to Romance. ‘Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma’ Has Plenty of Eligible Bachelors and Bachelorettes

One of the biggest draws of the Rune Factory franchise in general is the ability to romance other characters. Sure, plenty of other cozy games also feature this particular option, as well. But there’s something so satisfying about finally wooing the man or woman of your dreams in Guardians of Azuma. Building friendships, confessing your love, and eventually starting a life together feels just as good here as it has in previous games. But there are some series firsts in this game.

Regardless of the protagonist you choose, any romancable character is… well, romancable. Previous games locked specific characters to a gender, but same-sex marriage is allowed here. Yes, it was in Rune Factory 5, but it had to be added in other regions post-launch. Some characters aren’t romancable at all, and you can only build a friendship with them. But with 16 total bachelors and bachelorettes here, there’s somebody for everyone. I’ll just say this now: Iroha is love, Iroha is life. Bring gifts, break hearts, and become the most sought-after person in the town. It’s not too difficult to be lovable in Rune Factory, but the cast here is super fun and memorable.

Romance, building, exploration, and everything in between have been improved in Guardians of Azuma. You can feel the love blossoming between characters, rather than it just feeling like a cutscene. Fully voiced romance cutscenes, alongside the new cast of lovable folks, keep things feeling fresh. No, not those kinds of “romance scenes”, either. Just cutesy little scenes that show how much the characters are growing together.

Screenshot: Marvelous Inc.

‘Guardians of Azuma’ Is a Massive Improvement Over ‘Rune Factory 5’ in Nearly Every Single Regard

While I did enjoy Rune Factory 5, it’s going to be difficult to ever consider going back to it after playing Guardians of Azuma. Graphically, mechanically, and technically superior in almost every regard, Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma is the perfect entry point. With Rune Factory 6 likely years away at this point? Guardians of Azuma is a game that I can see myself returning to for hundreds of hours.

Meaningful improvements to the way that the game plays, alongside the farming and building aspects, make this a Rune Factory for the ages. While the transition from semi-European fantasy initially had me concerned, this Asian-inspired adventure has plenty of unique flair to make it stand out. There are a lot of surprises here, many that I don’t want to mention. Many of these make Guardians of Azuma feel far more polished and professional than the first fully 3D game in the series.

If you’ve been itching for something that’s more in-depth than most cozy games, while still offering plenty of moments to relax? Guardians of Azuma is the game for you. No matter if you’ve never had the experience of a Rune Factory game before, or the idea of mundane and repetitious work is intimidating, there’s plenty here to keep you happy.

Verdict: Highly Recommended

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma will be available on June 4, 2025, on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC. A code was provided by the publisher for the sake of review. Reviewed on PC.