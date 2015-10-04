Running Back Fumble to the Tight End: Panthers Discover New Touchdown Play

It’s a soggy mess in Tampa this afternoon and ball security is of heightened importance. Unless you are the Carolina Panthers and a fumble magically pops into the waiting hands of your teammate, who then takes it to the house for a big-play touchdown.

On first-and-ten from their own 33, Carolina ran it to Jonathan Stewart who took it eight yards before it squirted out of his hands. Luckily enough, Ed Dickson was there to pick it out of the air and took it the remaining 57 yards to the end zone, for one of the more unconventional one-play, 67-yard touchdown drives you’ll see.

[FOX]