Running Clubs Are the New Dating Apps

A few months ago, my friend told me she met someone.

“Hinge or Bumble?” I asked at the time, naturally assuming she’d swiped right to form this new connection.

“Actually…” she started, beaming with pride. “I met him at a local running club.”

I nearly choked on my coffee in shock—not necessarily because she’d found dating success outside of the apps, but rather because she’d loved running so much, that she’d decided to join a club.

Jokes aside, clubs of any sort offer great opportunities to meet new people who share similar interests. And if running is your thing—which, more power to you—then why not use it as a way to explore romantic connections?

Are Running Clubs the New Dating Apps?

Not only did my friend and this guy meet naturally, but they were able to build a foundation of friendship before exploring a more intimate relationship. That’s a total game changer today, seeing as most people forge connections on dating apps prior to meeting in person, which puts unnecessary pressure on a relationship before it’s even established.

But this begs the question: Why are running clubs in particular such popular dating pools?

For one thing, when you’re on a group run, “You’re being as real as possible,” fitness coach and content creator Tom Trotter told Vogue. “On a date, people are dressed up and act a certain way; maybe being a bit materialistic. You never want to build a relationship on an artificial foundation.”

This sentiment rang true for my friend, who’d mentioned that she hadn’t worried about her frizzy hair or makeup-less face when attending running club meetups. As it turned out, her man didn’t care, either. He liked her for who she was, and their mutual passion for running and fitness only deepened their connection.

“Run clubs are being hailed as the new Tinder, and honestly, it makes sense,” wrote Dr Zac Turner of News.com.au. “You’re meeting new people, bonding over shared suffering, and everyone’s already in activewear, which saves you from awkward first-date wardrobe decisions.”

Not to mention, “It’s also a natural way to connect—no ghosting, no swiping through bios where someone’s only personality trait is ‘loves the gym and crypto,’” he continued. “And if nothing else, at least you walk away with a good workout.”

But don’t worry—if you don’t like running, there are still options for you. Many dating experts say the best way to meet someone is by doing something you love, whether that be singing at open mics, meeting with a poetry circle to write prose every Tuesday night, or hiking with a local group.

The key to finding and building genuine connections is by living your authentic truth, not pretending to like something you despise. So, if you hate running, don’t use a running club as a dating app alternative. Instead, find something more aligned with your passions.