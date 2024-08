In this episode, Urooj and Ankiet show you how to add super grains to your diet, in a cheap and cheerful way, with a delicious Sabja Avocado Shake.

Ingredients: Sabja, Avocado, Banana, Greek yoghurt, Plums.

Videos by VICE

To make: Bloom the sabja seeds for 15 minutes, it will double in size. Drain the excess water and combine in a blender with avocado, flavoured greek yoghurt, plums and banana. Blend till smooth, if thick adjust consistency with water. Serve.