Samsung is Offering Cash in Return for Your Old Phone

Part of what helps people rationalize the purchase of Apple’s pricey devices is that Apple runs a slick, efficient trade-in program. You can trade in your iPhone (among other devices) toward the purchase of a new Apple device right away, or you can get the value on an Apple gift card to spend later.

As the Android world’s chief competitor to the iPhone, in premium features and sales volume—at least in the West—the Galaxy lineup is the natural option around which to base a trade-in program. Samsung has had one, but you always had to buy a replacement device with whatever value they gave you for your old phone. That’s all changing soon, as Samsung wants your Galaxy—only certain Galaxies—so much that it’ll give you cash and let you walk out the door.

Videos by VICE

limited eligibility

Right now, Samsung’s program will only let you sell specific devices to them. That doesn’t include last year’s Galaxy S24, Z Flip6, or Z Fold6. Strange, since there’s typically a healthy market looking for slightly used, year- or two-year-old devices.

samsung galaxy s23 – credit samsung

If you’ve got a Galaxy S20 through S23, or a Z Fold3 through Fold5, or Flip3 through Flip5, then you’re in business. Samsung will gobble it up and give you cash. Everything else in Samsung’s lineup, though, is sitting on the bench.

Apple’s trade-in program is much more comprehensive, covering older iPhones and current models, not to mention the Macs, iPads, and such. Perhaps Samsung will expand the list of eligible devices in the future.

still much info to be unpacked

Galaxy phones hold their value pretty well, in general. Especially compared to most other Android phones, which don’t have the same sort of cachet. I’m surprised it took this long for Samsung to make the change that allows people to sell them their devices without forcing them to buy a replacement right then and there.

As of today, the program’s new stipulations go into effect in South Korea and France, with other markets to follow sometime this year. We expect to hear more details at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22.