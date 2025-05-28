Save $200 on Garmin’s Best Smartwatch

Ask somebody for the best smartwatch brand, and Garmin will invariably end up among the suggestions. Built-in GPS, workout tracking, health data analysis, smartphone tie-ins. Name a functionality that another premium smartwatch has, and the Garmin fēnix 8 likely has it, too.

Not to mention that Garmin’s app is slick and easy to use. Garmin leans on its image as an athlete’s sports watch more so than the Apple Watch, Google Pixel Watch, and Samsung Galaxy Watch. And as the best of Garmin’s smartwatches, the fēnix 8 has all the toys and goodies.

And right now, it’s on the best sale I’ve seen yet.

top of the line

The fēnix 8 comes in a few flavors. For sizing, you can choose from a 43mm, 47mm, or 51mm watch face diameter. As for colors, you can choose silver, slate gray, soft gold, or titanium. Then as far as spiffy options go, you can choose a standard model—signified by calling out its AMOLED display—or the solar version that can stretch the battery life roughly another 50-100%, depending on which power mode the watch is set to.

I’ve highlighted the Garmin fēnix 8 in titanium with the solar functionality, the top-of-the-line model of Garmin’s best smartwatch, because you deserve the nicest of things. This deal knocks a full $200 off the fēnix 8’s $1,200 retail price. I’ve seen deals on this watch, but none this good.

Keep in mind, though, that Garmin has begun to introduce new features behind the paywall subscription. Costing $7 per month (or $70 per year), Garmin Connect+ offers personalized, AI-driven insights into their health and activity. It’s not required, though it is pissing off Garmin users.

As Garmin told TechRadar, “The Garmin Connect app is a free, personalized experience, and that’s not going away.” They’ve even expanded their plans (or at least that’s what they’ve said), so while Connect+ is optional, you should expect to now pay a subscription fee to access the fullest potential of your Garmin smartwatch, whether that the fēnix 8 or not.