Scientists Are Turning ‘Fatbergs’ Made of Used Condoms and Grease Into Perfume

Scientists in the UK have developed a way to rid the sewers of massive “fatbergs”—and create sweet-smelling perfumes.

Fatbergs occur when people flush solid waste like wet wipes and condoms down the toilet. The sewers combine with waste and oils to create giant, foul blobs that can cause major backups.

Buildups can be particularly troublesome in older, urban sewer systems like London and New York City. In September 2017, an 820-foot-long, 286,000-pound mass cleared from London’s pipes became one of the largest fatbergs on record.

Stephen Wallace, a professor at the University of Edinburgh, has pioneered a new way to eradicate the blockages.

He infuses the waste—collected from a company that clears sewer clogs—with a special strain of bacteria. The genetically engineered bacteria breaks down the fatberg, producing a pine tree scent in the process.

“We know that bacteria love fats, and so we thought maybe we can reprogram bacteria to eat the [fatberg] fats and transform them into something useful?” Wallace explained.

While not yet commercially viable, Wallace hopes his methods will be developed and expanded. He envisions a future where the bacteria are introduced into the sewers and treatment facilities. They would break down the fatbergs and create “sweet-smelling chemicals.”

The process could help offset the cost of clearing the sewers by “producing something from fatbergs that is useful and valuable.”

“[It has the] potential to be a transformative solution to the climate crisis and to create a more sustainable future for future generations,” Wallace added.