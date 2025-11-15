Scientists Say They’ve Made a Pill That Could Let You Live to 150

They’ve been promising eternal youth since the first snake-oil salesman bottled spring water. Now a Chinese biotech startup says it might actually have the chemistry right. Lonvi Biosciences claims its new pill could stretch human life to 150 years.

The Shenzhen-based company, backed by China’s booming longevity sector, says it has developed a pill that could theoretically extend human life to 150 years. The company’s formula targets so-called “zombie cells”—aging cells that refuse to die, triggering inflammation and age-related disease. “This is not just another pill. This is the Holy Grail,” said CEO Ip Zhu, describing the capsule as a breakthrough that could make extreme longevity a reality.

The drug’s key ingredient, procyanidin C1 (PCC1), is derived from grape seeds and has shown lifespan extension in lab animals. In Lonvi’s own mouse trials, the treatment reportedly increased overall lifespan by 9.4 percent and extended life by 64 percent from the first day of treatment. “Living to 150 is definitely realistic,” said Chief Technology Officer Lyu Qinghua in an interview with The New York Times. “In a few years, this will be the reality.”

That timeline may be optimistic, but the ambition fits a broader national trend. China’s government has discreetly made aging research a state priority, grouping it with AI and biotech in national development plans. President Xi Jinping has reportedly discussed longevity projects with Vladimir Putin, who mused that organ transplants could bring “immortality.”

Just a decade ago, anti-aging research was considered fringe science in China. Now, it’s a booming industry. “Nobody in China used to talk about longevity, only rich Americans,” said Gan Yu, co-founder of Shanghai-based Time Pie, a startup focused on life extension. “Now, many Chinese are interested and have the money to extend their lives.”

Lonvi’s scientists say the PCC1 capsule can extend your life, but, more importantly, it could delay diseases linked to aging. The company claims it strengthens cells, prevents deterioration, and maintains energy production over time. They believe combining it with a healthy lifestyle could help people live well past 100—and possibly beyond 120.

But even if that math checks out, who’s lining up to live through another century of headlines? It sounds exhausting. PCC1’s promise exists only in mice, and no human trials have come close. That hasn’t stopped the company from calling its capsule a “scientific inevitability.” Maybe it’s the future of medicine. Or maybe it’s just the latest illusion that death can be negotiated—with a monthly subscription and a shiny pill from Shenzhen.