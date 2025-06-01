Scorpio, June 2025: Your Monthly Horoscope

For dynamic, mysterious, and intuitive Scorpio: Here’s what you can expect to enjoy, work through, and receive throughout the month of June.

Your ruling planet spends the entire month in retrograde, and as the one member of the Zodiac governed by this faraway celestial body, you’re liable to feel its effects the most. Pluto retrograde can be a confusing time in an already indecipherable planet’s emotional and subconscious realm. Your ruling planet oversees transformations on personal and collective levels. The subconscious mind. Death and birth, literally and physically. The flow of power between people. When this planet goes retrograde, the cosmos forces us to look inward at the shadiest parts of ourselves.

Because these changes are so deeply intrinsic, we often don’t realize they’ve happened until they’ve settled into a sense of permanency. We tend to feel discomfort, instability, and insecurity in the meantime as old truths are revealed to be false and vice versa. It’s a trying but incredibly valuable time, Scorpio. Roll with the punches as best you can. The truth will come out eventually.

We also begin the month under a potent conjunction of Chiron and Venus, emphasizing matters of the heart and wallet. Chiron’s governance is over our vulnerable, soft sides and past history of pain. So, there’s a good chance these emotional and financial circumstances will have to do with previous mistakes or insecurities coming to trip you up once again. Remember that your past is not a blueprint for your future. What you once believed and dreamed about is liable to change, and that’s okay. Giving yourself the breathing room to change shape is paramount in maintaining a healthy sense of self. It’s not that you have to change. It’s that you get to change. Accept this as the cosmic blessing that it truly is.

One week later, the waxing gibbous Moon enters your celestial domain. This lunar phase encourages release, closure, and accepting goodbyes as they come. Its placement in Scorpio hints at old ideas or negative behaviors that the stars are urging you to let go of once and for all. Just because something is comfortable doesn’t mean that it’s something we should keep around. Familiarity can breed contempt, including within the relationship you have with yourself. Mercury enters Cancer the following day, June 8. This transition works to sharpen your emotional clarity and ability to act on those discoveries. Indeed, the transformation of internal thought to external action can be a tricky one to navigate. Take the help where you can get it. Based on the cosmos’ alignment, it looks like that help will be when Jupiter transitions into Cancer on June 9, inviting prosperity and good fortune.

Some conflict is likely as Pluto retrograde forms a challenging square with Venus that same day. Changes in intimate parts of our lives like our finances, romantic relationships, and self-esteem can feel wholly devastating because of the way they tie themselves into virtually every aspect of our existence. Give these feelings the gravitas that they deserve. But keep in mind that its full weight is more of an illusion than a reality. Time has a way of revealing that things were never quite as bad as we thought them to be. You just have to keep holding on in the meantime.

The Moon reaches its strongest phase in Sagittarius on June 11. This month’s placement in aspirational Sagittarius helps increase motivation for achieving personal and professional goals. This would be a great time to review long-term investments or consider making new ones. Carve out a few minutes to jot down ideas for achievements you would like to see in the next several years. This is something you can be brainstorming over during your busy daily schedule before taking a few seconds to jot them down later. Sagittarius has powerful catalytic energy. Make sure you wield it wisely while you have it in your possession.

Opportunities for emotional healing arise around June 18 when the Sun forms a favorable sextile with Chiron, the dwarf planet governing our more sensitive vulnerabilities. Building relationships, becoming a better person, trying new things—all of these endeavors require a certain level of humility to really stick. With the ego-driven Sun working in tandem with Chiron’s bleeding-heart tendencies, doing so will become easier. The Sun enters Cancer several days later, on June 21. Its transition ushers in an overall shift toward listening to, giving space for, and honoring the way you feel. Setting firm boundaries also requires you to have these guidelines and expectations of yourself. This, in turn, exercises our ability to handle discipline and responsibilities. Consider the Sun’s square with Saturn on June 23 to be a little buzzer going off as you get too close to these metaphorical lines in the sand.

All cosmic signs point to a strong inner focus toward the end of the month. On June 25, the new Moon reaches its darkest, most restorative phase in its native Cancer, pushing us further into our shadow selves. Rather than looking for a quick solution that will give you immediate, albeit temporary, satisfaction, the stars urge you to find a more permanent solution. You have more time than you think. And ironically, rushing into a new perspective because you’re trying to save time often leads to more work further down the road. Give yourself some breathing room, Scorpio.

Mercury enters Leo the following day, and three days after that, on June 29, this nearby planet governing communication and intellect forms a direct opposition to your ruling Pluto retrograde in Aquarius. Leo and Aquarius are two incredibly potent influences in the Zodiac. Both signs have a strong sense of self, even if they tend to express and act on those feelings in different ways. This celestial standoff can conjure conflict in interpersonal dynamics as you struggle to express what you really want to say. This opposition can also lead to uncomfortable internal pressure and expectations to change, leading to frustration when it doesn’t happen.

If you use it wisely, you can morph this high-intensity energy into something positive. That inner voice that pushes us to be better isn’t all bad. What’s important is establishing boundaries so that it guides you, not controls or defeats you. You are a highly perceptive and artful individual, Scorpio. There is nothing you can’t do when you put your mind to it.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Scorpio! See you next month.