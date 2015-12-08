Scrambled Emu Eggs Benedict Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 35 minutes

Total time: 35 minutes

Ingredients

½ pound|227 grams unsliced slab bacon

1 cup all-purpose flour

paprika, to taste

onion powder, to taste

1 quart|946 ml buttermilk

1 quart|946 ml cooking oil

½ cup|125 ml clarified butter

3 large egg yolks

2 tablespoons sherry vinegar or lemon juice

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1 fresh emu egg

4 Entenmann’s Classic Glazed Donuts

chives, diced, for garnish

Directions

Slice bacon into ¼-inch slabs, then brown in a skillet over medium-high until bacon is golden on both sides. To prepare bacon dredge, mix flour, paprika, and onion powder to taste. To channel your inner Alvin, go apeshit on the onion powder. Pour buttermilk into a second bowl. Dip each bacon slab into buttermilk, then into the flour mixture and back into the buttermilk, then set aside to rest for at least 10 minutes. Heat oil in a cast iron or sturdy skillet over medium-high to 375°F. When bacon has rested and oil is hot, fry bacon slabs until crispy and golden-brown, taking care not to crowd the pan. For extra deliciousness, fry bacon a second time after it has drained for a few minutes. We’re going to keep it simple with a blender hollandaise sauce. Heat clarified butter in a saucepan until liquefied and hot. Pulse egg yolks, vinegar or lemon juice, and salt in the blender for 20-30 seconds. Slowly drizzle in the hot butter while processing on low until all the butter is incorporated and the sauce is thick and creamy. Keep warm. Heat a large skillet and once hot, melt the 1 tablespoon butter in the pan before adding emu egg. Scramble gently until cooked through. If desired, dice up a slice or two of fried bacon and add to the scramble. Season with salt and pepper. Heat waffle iron until hot. Place a doughnut in each corner of the iron (four total), press down, and cook for 2-3 minutes, until doughnuts are fused together and golden. When done, flip onto a large plate. To serve, place a few slabs of bacon on top of the donut-waffle, add scrambled emu egg, drizzle with hollandaise sauce and garnish with chives and paprika.

