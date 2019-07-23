See Harriet Tubman Shoot at Slave Owners in the Upcoming Biopic Trailer

Stop what you’re doing, because the trailer for the new Harriet Tubman biopic is finally here. Starring up-and-comer Cynthia Erivo as Tubman, Harriet follows the abolitionist on her journey north and her decision to bring other slaves to freedom through the Underground Railroad. In the inspiring trailer, Tubman quickly finds her calling, and is seen shooting at slave owners on horseback like the hero she is.

The movie is adapted from a screenplay co-written by director Kasi Lemmons with Gregory Allen Howard. It also features Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr., and Clarke Peters. It’s out November 1, and it can’t get here soon enough. Watch the trailer below.