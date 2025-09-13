September Is Breakup Season. Will Your Relationship Survive?

Have you ever noticed that more couples seem to break up in September than at most other times of the year? Apparently, there’s a reason for that.

Now, if you want to get into the astrology of this particular September, check out this piece on eclipse season. This month will be a double whammy for many.

However, astrology aside, September has always been a time of closure and fresh starts. The summer ends while school begins. Vacations draw to a close, and many return home or back to work. Summer flings fizzle out, while others seek real connection for “cuffing season.”

September is the ideal time to reset. Out with the old, and in with the new, as they say…

Of course, there’s more to it than that. Dating experts have shared their take on why so many couples split during this late summer, early autumn month.

Why Do So Many Couples Break Up in September?

It’s only fitting that so many relationships die during the start of spooky season. But why, exactly, is this so common?

“As leaves change color, days become shorter and a chill fills the air, people naturally find themselves in a contemplative mood,” Tina Wilson, a dating expert and dating app Wingman, previously told Stylist. “The transition from summer to autumn brings significant environmental shifts that can affect individuals, fostering a period of self-reflection.”

She added that September typically signals a return to routine after a summer of spontaneity and bliss.

“This fresh start mindset can extend to personal relationships, encouraging individuals to re-evaluate their current partnerships or lifestyle before the end of the year,” she told Stylist.

Wilson also mentioned that, with the holidays around the corner, many people re-evaluate their relationships before they get more serious. The holidays tend to bring families and loved ones together, and there’s often more pressure to include or introduce significant others.

During the summer, it’s easy to escape into a fantasy world with your hookup buddy. September is like a reality check for many daters.

Surviving Breakup Season

If you’re worried about the state of your relationship this September, know that anything that’s meant to last will be able to withstand the pressures of this month.

That being said, there are many ways to prevent conflict during this time. For example, if you have some doubts about your partner or relationship, communicate them before fleeing the connection entirely. You never know the compromises your partner might be willing to make.

Additionally, you can set your own standards and boundaries when it comes to the holidays. If you’re not ready to bring your partner around, that’s okay—as long as you’re both on the same page. Go at your own pace, and don’t force anything that doesn’t feel right. Let it flow.

And if you do end up deciding to split from your partner, try to view it as a positive. Odds are, if you’re ending during this time, it’s for a good reason. Express gratitude for the time you got to share, and know that someone is out there and waiting to give you everything you deserve.

Oh, and if you think September is a wild time, just wait ‘til October…More on that soon.