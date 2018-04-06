Shakshuka Pasta Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

12 ounces|340 grams rigatoni

1 medium yellow onion, sliced

1 red bell pepper, sliced

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon cayenne

1 (28-ounce|794-gram) can whole peeled tomatoes, crushed by hand

3 large eggs

crumbled feta cheese, to serve

roughly chopped cilantro, to garnish

Videos by VICE

Directions

Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add the onion and pepper and cook until soft 3 minutes. Add the cumin, paprika, and cayenne and cook 7 minutes more. Add the tomatoes and cook 10 minutes more. Keep warm. Meanwhile, bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook until al dente, 8 minutes. Drain and add to the skillet. Toss to combine and season with salt and pepper. Heat the oven to 425°F. Make 3 “ditches” in the pasta and crack one egg into each “ditch”. Bake the pasta until the eggs are set but the yolks are still runny, about 10 minutes. Remove and top with the cilantro and feta and serve immediately.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.