Shaved Zucchini and Pea Salad Recipe

Servings: 2-4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

for the salsa verde:

4 ounces|125 grams fresh basil

1 ounce|30 grams fresh parsley

1 ounce|25 grams fresh mint

1 ounce|25 grams fresh tarragon

3 ounces|100 ml olive oil

3 ounces|100 ml grapeseed oil

¼ cup|60 ml white wine vinegar

1 garlic clove

1 lemon, juiced

kosher salt, to taste

to finish:

3 cups fresh or frozen peas

2 zucchini, stemmed and peeled into ribbons

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

¼ cup|25 grams rolled oats, toasted

¼ cup|30 grams onion seeds or nigella seeds

Directions

Make the salsa verde: Bring a medium saucepan of water to a boil. Add about half of the basil and the parsley and blanch for about 1 second, then drain and transfer to an ice bath. Drain, squeezing any liquid from the herbs, then transfer them to a blender along with the remaining ingredients. Purée until smooth and season with salt. Heat a large cast-iron skillet over high heat. Add the peas and cook, stirring and shaking, until blackened and beginning to steam, about 7 minutes. Transfer to a bowl along with the zucchini and season with salt and pepper. Toss in about 3 tablespoons of the salsa verde along with a big squeeze of lemon juice. Transfer to a serving platter and top with the oats and seeds.

