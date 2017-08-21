Shaved Zucchini and Pea Salad Recipe

Servings: 2-4
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 25 minutes
Ingredients
for the salsa verde:
4 ounces|125 grams fresh basil
1 ounce|30 grams fresh parsley
1 ounce|25 grams fresh mint
1 ounce|25 grams fresh tarragon
3 ounces|100 ml olive oil
3 ounces|100 ml grapeseed oil
¼ cup|60 ml white wine vinegar
1 garlic clove
1 lemon, juiced
kosher salt, to taste
to finish:
3 cups fresh or frozen peas
2 zucchini, stemmed and peeled into ribbons
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
¼ cup|25 grams rolled oats, toasted
¼ cup|30 grams onion seeds or nigella seeds
Directions
- Make the salsa verde: Bring a medium saucepan of water to a boil. Add about half of the basil and the parsley and blanch for about 1 second, then drain and transfer to an ice bath. Drain, squeezing any liquid from the herbs, then transfer them to a blender along with the remaining ingredients. Purée until smooth and season with salt.
- Heat a large cast-iron skillet over high heat. Add the peas and cook, stirring and shaking, until blackened and beginning to steam, about 7 minutes. Transfer to a bowl along with the zucchini and season with salt and pepper. Toss in about 3 tablespoons of the salsa verde along with a big squeeze of lemon juice. Transfer to a serving platter and top with the oats and seeds.
