shaving-company-got-censored-on-tiktok-so-they-started-an-onlyfans

You never know what you’ll get when you open up OnlyFans. Okay, maybe you have some sort of idea. But would you ever expect to go on there and find an account that is solely there to educate you on its razor products?

That’s what the company Nimbi and its co-founder, Anna Reid, are doing as one of the few companies that have dipped its toes into the marketing potential within the platform. The reason that Reid decided to venture into that space is exactly why a place like OnlyFans could end up being a place for edgy companies who don’t want to deal with posts being flagged on other social media platforms.

Reid had been using TikTok for much of the brand’s advertising but kept noticing posts weren’t being made available to as many people as she expected. She tells Inc. that apparently “razor” is a banned word on the platform.

You can imagine that a shaving company would have some difficult marketing its products there when its biggest keyword is shadow-banned.

Why Does This Shaving Company Have an OnlyFans?

So she turned to the no-frills platform that certainly wasn’t going to limit the use of the word “razor.” Now she operates an OnlyFans page that is still in its infancy but growing as the brand dives more into the capabilities of the site.

The all-female company calls it the “perfect medium to share shaving tips” to its target market of women. Anyone who visits the page won’t be inundated with the typical content you’d expect on OnlyFans, rather they’ll find educational techniques that Reid says “we just can’t show on social media.”

She tells the outlet they’re “having a lot of fun with it” and from the sounds of it, have only really scratched the surface. Reid admitted they were slower and more controlled when first sharing on the platform but have since begun to build out content geared around the brand’s voice. For example, one of their better posts involved a content creator sharing an intimate shaving tutorial.

The plastic-free disposable razor company has made a name for itself outside of its boundary-pushing marketing campaigns. The brand can be found in 900 Target stores, which was just announced by the company.

I’ll admit that this is a clever use of the OnlyFans medium. Marketing on that platform isn’t something that every company now needs to look at, but in this particular case with this brand, it makes a ton of sense.

But let’s circle back to the word “razor” being flagged on TikTok… seriously?